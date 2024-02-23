Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver shelter

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police say a suspect has been charged in a fatal stabbing last year outside a homeless shelter in the Fairveiw neighbourhood.

Jason Robert St. Anne, 40, died after being stabbed outside the facility near Yukon Street and West 5th Avenue following an altercation on Jan. 8, 2023.

Trending Now

On Friday, police said 28-year-old Dillon Goth had been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is due back in Vancouver Provincial Court on Feb. 28.

