Manslaughter charge laid in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver shelter

Vancouver police say a suspect has been charged in a fatal stabbing last year outside a homeless shelter in the Fairveiw neighbourhood.

Jason Robert St. Anne, 40, died after being stabbed outside the facility near Yukon Street and West 5th Avenue following an altercation on Jan. 8, 2023.

On Friday, police said 28-year-old Dillon Goth had been charged with manslaughter.

He remains in custody and is due back in Vancouver Provincial Court on Feb. 28.