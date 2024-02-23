A wish come true: Montreal Grade 4 student gets free trip to Disney World

Send this page to someone via email

A Grade 4 student at Leonardo DaVinci Academy in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies borough got a huge surprise Friday afternoon during the school’s annual talent show.

Emma Stivaletta was diagnosed with leukemia when she was in pre-kindergarten and just four years old. Two years ago she wished for a trip to Disney World.

On Friday, she thought she was showcasing her painting talent but little did she know, the Make-a-Wish Rèves d’Enfants Foundation was about to present her with an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“She is just a powerful force to be reckoned with,” said her principal, Nadia Sammarco.

“She is a leader, she is kind, she is caring and she is just an inspiration. She tries hard, she’s determined and she is just a great role model for all other students as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Emma was the last to present on stage and told an audience of parents, siblings and students that she decided to start painting because the walls at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where she received treatment, were “blah” and she wanted to brighten them up.

Both her younger and older sister, also students at LDVA, stood on stage with her while she presented.

When she was finished her presentation, Emma’s principal made the surprise announcement that she would be flying to Orlando next week for the trip to Disney World, including Universal Studios and Sea World.

Emma and her family will stay at the Give Kids the World Resort. This June will mark three years cancer-free for Emma.