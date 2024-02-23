Delta man charged in fatal 2023 Burnaby shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have announced charges in connection with a fatal 2023 shooting in Burnaby.

Gagandeep Sandhu, a 29-year-old man from Abbotsford, was gunned down in a vehicle in an underground parakade near North Road and Cameron Street on Sept. 16.

View image in full screen Gagandeep Sandhu was found shot to death in a vehicle in Burnaby on Sept. 16, 2023. IHIT

A torched vehicle was found about 10 minutes away shortly afterward.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police described the killing as targeted.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 32-year-old Delta man Michael Johal had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, following an investigation with the Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit.

Johal was arrested on Wednesday.

1:53 1 dead in targeted shooting on Kingsway in Burnaby, B.C.

“Intelligence sharing and strong partnerships, alongside the hard work of our investigators, is fundamental to IHIT’s success,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release.

“This remains an open homicide investigation and we still ask that anyone with information, who has yet to speak to the police, comes forward.”

Investigators are still looking to speak with witnesses who were in the 3400-block of North Road or near Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.