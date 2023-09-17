Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

One dead in Burnaby, B.C., shooting, vehicle torched nearby: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead after shooting in Burnaby, car torched nearby: RCMP'
One dead after shooting in Burnaby, car torched nearby: RCMP
A man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Burnaby on Saturday. Burnaby RCMP officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of North Road and Cameron Street around 5 p.m.
A man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Burnaby on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of North Road and Cameron Street around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead next to a parkade. Cpl. Mike Kalanj said investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that there was no further risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'Man accused in Chinatown stabbing makes second court appearance'
Man accused in Chinatown stabbing makes second court appearance

About 15 minutes later, police were notified of a vehicle on fire in the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street — an approximate 10-minute drive away from the scene of the shooting.

Police did not say the shooting and the vehicle fire are linked, but did mention the fire in the same press release.

A vehicle fire was reported only 15 minutes after the shooting in Burnaby. View image in full screen
A vehicle fire was reported only 15 minutes after the shooting in Burnaby. Global News
The integrated homicide unit (IHIT) is heading up the investigation.

“Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas,” Kalanj said.

“If you have dash-cam video in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., please contact IHIT.

“Also, if you were in the area of Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and have dash-cam video, IHIT investigators would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-557-4448.

