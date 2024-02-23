Quebec bar slams Legault for questioning independence of federally appointed judges

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec bar association is denouncing what it calls an “attack” on the independence of federally appointed judges from Premier François Legault.

The comments from the Barreau du Québec follow Legault’s statements Thursday accusing the Parti Québécois leader of prostrating himself before Ottawa regarding a Court of Appeal decision.

In a unanimous ruling on Feb. 7, the Court of Appeal granted access to Quebec’s subsidized daycare spots to the children of asylum seekers, frustrating Legault who said those spaces should be saved for citizens.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During question period on Thursday, Legault said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has more confidence in Appeal Court judges “who are named by the federal government” than he does in the Quebec government.

In response, the Quebec bar wrote today on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that it’s unacceptable to attack the impartiality and independence of the courts by insinuating that they could be answerable to a level of government.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec announced this week it would seek leave to appeal the Feb. 7 decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, a move opposed by the PQ.