Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec bar slams Legault for questioning independence of federally appointed judges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Should Quebec asylum seekers have access to subsidized daycare?'
Should Quebec asylum seekers have access to subsidized daycare?
WATCH: Quebec Premier François Legault is standing by his government's decision to appeal a court ruling that would have given asylum seekers access to subsidized daycare. The premier says the decision to appeal was only 'common' sense. But as Global's Franca Mignacca reports, the government's latest move is creating controversy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec bar association is denouncing what it calls an “attack” on the independence of federally appointed judges from Premier François Legault.

The comments from the Barreau du Québec follow Legault’s statements Thursday accusing the Parti Québécois leader of prostrating himself before Ottawa regarding a Court of Appeal decision.

In a unanimous ruling on Feb. 7, the Court of Appeal granted access to Quebec’s subsidized daycare spots to the children of asylum seekers, frustrating Legault who said those spaces should be saved for citizens.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During question period on Thursday, Legault said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has more confidence in Appeal Court judges “who are named by the federal government” than he does in the Quebec government.

In response, the Quebec bar wrote today on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that it’s unacceptable to attack the impartiality and independence of the courts by insinuating that they could be answerable to a level of government.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec announced this week it would seek leave to appeal the Feb. 7 decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, a move opposed by the PQ.

Click to play video: 'Rodriguez defends federal record on spending for asylum seekers amidst pressure from Quebec'
Rodriguez defends federal record on spending for asylum seekers amidst pressure from Quebec
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices