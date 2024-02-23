SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2024 stories – Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
The multi-award winning brother-and-sister duo The Reklaws appear on the Global BC Morning News to discuss their performances on the 2024 Show of Hearts Telethon and why it means so much to them. View image in full screen
The multi-award winning brother-and-sister duo The Reklaws appear on the Global BC Morning News to discuss their performances on the 2024 Show of Hearts Telethon and why it means so much to them. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 22, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families whom they’ve helped in 2023.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 25, when the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The year, the show will broadcast live from the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

It will also air on Global BC and the Global News website.

Donate to Variety now.

Here are the stories from Friday, Feb. 23.

