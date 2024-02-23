Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP officer faces 2 assault charges related to 2020 arrest near Lacombe

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP uniform. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP uniform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An RCMP officer is facing two charges of assault in connection with an arrest that occurred near Lacombe, Alta., in 2020, according to Alberta’s police watchdog.

In a news release issued Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Const. Raymond Wallace has been charged and has a court appearance scheduled for March 28 in Red Deer.

“On March 14, 2021, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was directed to investigate assaults alleged to have occurred during the arrest of individuals by RCMP officers on Nov. 14, 2020, after a vehicle fled police on a road outside of Lacombe,” ASIRT said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Evidence gathered during ASIRT’s investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe that two of the occupants had been assaulted during the arrest process.”

ASIRT said it forwarded the results of its investigation to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service which determined the evidence met its standard for prosecution. ASIRT Executive Director Michael Ewenson then decided that the officer should be charged.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released,” ASIRT said.

