S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in financial and technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.67 points at 21,378.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.07 points at 39,198.18. The S&P 500 index was up 4.21 points at 5,091.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.88 points at 16,001.74.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.36 at US$77.25 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$2,042.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.89 a pound.