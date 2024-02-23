Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Strength in financial and technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.67 points at 21,378.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.07 points at 39,198.18. The S&P 500 index was up 4.21 points at 5,091.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.88 points at 16,001.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.36 at US$77.25 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$2,042.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.89 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

