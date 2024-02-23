Project led by Edmonton police identifies 2 Indigenous women who died in the 1970s

Send this page to someone via email

A special project led by the Edmonton Police Service has positively identified the remains of two Indigenous women who were found dead in the city nearly 50 years ago.

The goal of Project Match is to review all of the police service’s historical unidentified human remains investigations. It’s a partnership between the EPS missing persons unit, the RCMP’s national centre of missing persons and unidentified remains, and the office of the chief medical examiner.

In a news release Friday morning, police said DNA technology has identified the remains of two Indigenous women found dead in Edmonton in the 1970s.

“Unsolved human remains cases leave behind families experiencing years, sometimes a lifetime, of ambiguous loss, grief and trauma,” said Det. Kevin Harrison, with the EPS historical crimes unit. “We are working to apply today’s technology and investigative lens to these files to help bring some sense of resolution to the grieving families.”

Story continues below advertisement

On July 30, 1975, a woman was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River. An autopsy determined she drowned several days before her body was found, and her death was deemed to be not suspicious. At the time, DNA analysis was not an investigative technique, so she went unidentified. She was buried in an Edmonton cemetery.

On June 11, 1976, a woman died outside an Edmonton home. Police said her death was from medical causes and was not suspicious. Investigators were unable to identify her, and she too was buried in an Edmonton cemetery.

1:19 Large crowds take part in missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls march

In August 2023, the two files were reopened as part of Project Match. They were the first two cases to be examined by the project, with support from the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women and the City of Edmonton’s Indigenous relations office.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Because DNA samples were not collected in the 1970s, the only way to get the women’s DNA for testing was to exhume the remains.

Story continues below advertisement

Last fall, with the oversight of two elders to perform sacred ceremonies, the women’s bodies were exhumed and DNA was collected.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The woman who died in 1975 was identified as Louise Laderoute and was 24 when she died. She was a member of the Papaschase First Nation and reported missing from Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman found dead in 1976 was identified as Irene Jacknife. She was reported missing from Drayton Valley and was 30 when she died.

Police said both women were identified through DNA matches with familial samples submitted to the RCMP national DNA data bank.

“On behalf of the Alberta RCMP, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families and hope that you can now have some comfort,” said Insp. Breanne Brown, who oversees the RCMP historical homicide and missing persons units.

“We are always reviewing historical missing and murdered persons investigations to understand whether a new forensic technique, or investigative avenue, can be explored. We never stop looking for loved ones who have been lost.”

The EPS said its missing persons unit currently has 14 unsolved unidentified human remains files dating back to 1979. These files will be reviewed by Project Match.