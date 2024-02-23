Menu

Crime

Gun fired after robbery in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Police say officers were dispatched to Albert Street near Hickory Street after a robbery had been reported, and a gun was fired. Police are looking for a suspect. View image in full screen
FILE - A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Police say officers were dispatched to Albert Street near Hickory Street after a robbery had been reported, and a gun was fired. Police are looking for a suspect. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery connected with a shooting that occurred in Waterloo early Thursday.

Police say officers were dispatched to Albert Street near Hickory Street after a robbery had been reported.

The victim was walking in the area when they were approached by a stranger with a gun, police say. The man with the gun then took the victims belongings, according to police.

As the man was scurrying away, police say he fired the gun.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

They described the suspect as being around 30 years old and five feet nine inches tall. He was reported to be wearing construction hoodie and dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370

