Crime

Manitoba man charged in death of five family members to make court appearance

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg Friday. Forensic investigators on the scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., on Feb. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg Friday. Forensic investigators on the scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., on Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg Friday.

Ryan Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater’s teen niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

Police discovered their bodies earlier this month at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, Man., a town of 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: '‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths'
‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths

Court records show Manoakeesick was previously convicted of mischief in 2019 where a sentencing hearing heard he struggled with a methamphetamine addiction and had anxiety and depression as well as other underlying mental health issues.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest and a Crown lawyer has told a justice of the peace prosecutors would be opposing any bail applications.

Mourners gathered this week to remember the victims during funeral services in Carman.

Click to play video: 'Community in Manitoba gathers for funeral of 5 killed in ‘dark time’ for province'
Community in Manitoba gathers for funeral of 5 killed in ‘dark time’ for province
© 2024 The Canadian Press

