Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation enlists former Saskatoon police chief for safety plan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
Saskatoon's former police chief will be working with Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation on issues around community safety. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's former police chief will be working with Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation on issues around community safety. Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper is working with Peter Ballantyne First Nation to lead its community safety plan.

“Bringing Troy Cooper on board is a pivotal step in our efforts to confront the serious issues of drugs, gangs, and violence within our communities,” said Chief Karen Bird.

“His extensive policing background provides the insights and expertise we need to navigate our community toward a safer, more secure future.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper announces retirement'
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper announces retirement
Trending Now

Cooper’s new role will see him counsel chief and council and community members on safety issues.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll be overseeing community safety engagement and will be developing a community-based interagency model as well as safety plans.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It’s a privilege to engage with PBCN at this critical junction,” Cooper said.

“I am dedicated to addressing the immediate safety challenges at hand and to building a foundation for lasting community protection. Our joint efforts will focus on proactive, community-driven safety strategies that will protect our communities now and ensure their resilience for the future.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices