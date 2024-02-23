Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation enlists former Saskatoon police chief for safety plan

Send this page to someone via email

Former Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper is working with Peter Ballantyne First Nation to lead its community safety plan.

“Bringing Troy Cooper on board is a pivotal step in our efforts to confront the serious issues of drugs, gangs, and violence within our communities,” said Chief Karen Bird.

“His extensive policing background provides the insights and expertise we need to navigate our community toward a safer, more secure future.”

1:48 Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper announces retirement

Cooper’s new role will see him counsel chief and council and community members on safety issues.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll be overseeing community safety engagement and will be developing a community-based interagency model as well as safety plans.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It’s a privilege to engage with PBCN at this critical junction,” Cooper said.

“I am dedicated to addressing the immediate safety challenges at hand and to building a foundation for lasting community protection. Our joint efforts will focus on proactive, community-driven safety strategies that will protect our communities now and ensure their resilience for the future.”