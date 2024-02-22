Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior mountain passes this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall warnings have been issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says significant snow is anticipated Saturday through Monday, but did not give any indication as to how much is expected.

Highways under the warning include the Coquihalla (Hope to Merritt), Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton; Grand Forks to Creston), and the Trans-Canada (Salmon Arm to Golden).

The national weather agency says a large, low-pressure system will reach the passes on Saturday, with snow falling that day, intensifying on Sunday, and then tapering off on Monday.

“As the low intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes,” said Environment Canada.

“Snow levels will also lower to near the valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.