Canada

Variety Show of Hearts 2024 stories – Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:48 pm
1 min read
Natalie Portman is one of the celebrities showing their support for the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 25. View image in full screen
Natalie Portman is one of the celebrities showing their support for the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 25. Global News
The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

From Thursday, Feb. 22, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2023.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts until Sunday, Feb. 25, when the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The year, the show will broadcast live from the Shipyards in North Vancouver.

It will also air on Global BC and the Global News website.

Here is a look at some famous faces joining us for the telethon on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Famous faces ask for your support at 2024 Show of Hearts telethon'
Famous faces ask for your support at 2024 Show of Hearts telethon
