Crime

Husband sentenced to life in prison for wife’s murder in Surrey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey makes first court appearance'
Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey makes first court appearance
RELATED: The Surrey man accused of stabbing his wife to death last month appeared in court Monday morning. This was 40- year- old Navinder Gill's first court appearance since being charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife Harpreet Kaur Gill – Jan 9, 2023
The husband of a woman who was murdered in a stabbing in Surrey has been sentenced for second-degree murder.

Karpreet Kaur Gill was murdered by her husband on Dec. 7, 2022.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Surrey RCMP officers responded to a stabbing at a home on 66 Avenue.

When they arrived they found Karpreet in medical distress due to stab wounds. She later died in hospital.

Police said a suspect was arrested at the scene.

Seven months later, Navinder Gill, Karpreet’s husband, pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in June 2023.

Click to play video: 'Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey makes first court appearance'
Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey makes first court appearance
Navinder Gill has now been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years, B.C.’s homicide investigation team announced on Thursday.

“Incidents of intimate partner violence have a profound effect on families and communities,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“We’re thankful for the great work being done by Surrey RCMP Victim Services and the Ministry of Children and Family Development who continue to support the family and the community.”

Karpreet Kaur Gill left behind three children, all under the age of 10, and a GoFundMe for the family raised more than $18,000 to help support them.

