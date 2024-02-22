Menu

Crime

Blind Vancouver man speaks out after attempted white cane theft

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blind man robbed of his cane just trying to move on'
Blind man robbed of his cane just trying to move on
New developments in the story of a blind man, newly arrived from Iran, who was robbed in Downtown Vancouver. The thief ended up stealing his white cane before good Samaritans came to his aid. As Catherine Urquhart reports, he still hopes to move forward with his life in Canada.
Maysam Khataminia moved to Vancouver from Iran just two months ago.

Blind since birth, the 40-year-old is now living in a shelter and depends on his cellphone and white cane.

“I can navigate with my cane, and I use Google Maps on my phone,” Khataminia told Global News.

“Before I came to Canada, I was a lecturer in the university. I have a PhD in Persian literature.”

Click to play video: 'Arrest of man caught on camera following ‘violent robbery’ in Vancouver'
Arrest of man caught on camera following ‘violent robbery’ in Vancouver

Khataminia is also a professional musician.

On Tuesday, near Davie and Thurlow, he was targeted by a thief.

Initially, the assailant tried to take his cellphone. Then they took his white cane.

“I was very, very, very nervous at the moment. I was shocked,” he said. “I didn’t know how can I do, but I immediately called police with my phone, 911.”

Several passersby came to Khataminia’s assistance before police arrived.

“Our officers were able to get into the area quite quickly and with the help of these Good Samaritans who were watching the suspect we were able to locate the suspect nearby,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Click to play video: 'Bystanders stabbed after intervening in Boxing Day robbery'
Bystanders stabbed after intervening in Boxing Day robbery

Justin Jeremy Heron, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

The white cane was returned to Khataminia, who said the incident has left him nervous.

However, he remains determined to have a better future in Vancouver.

“I don’t give up. I’m very hopeful to be a success here and I know Vancouver is a very good city in the world,” he said.

“People are very, very kind, very warm, very helpful.”

