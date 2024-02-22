Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘It wasn’t a priority’: American man angry with Canadian police over his stolen truck

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 5:15 pm
2 min read
A New Hampshire man is frustrated after his truck was stolen in Ontario and located in Montreal. View image in full screen
A New Hampshire man is frustrated after his truck was stolen in Ontario and located in Montreal. Robert Ardnt
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It started off as a routine trip from New Hampshire to Burlington, Ont., where Robert Arndt was visiting his daughter and two grandchildren.

“We go about four times a year to visit and we stay in the same hotel in Burlington,” said Ardnt.

On Feb. 10 at 6:30 a.m, Arndt went to his truck to retrieve some clothes only to discover it was gone. After calling the police he used his GPS  tracking device and saw the truck was in Mississauga.

“I race over there, it’s not in the parking lot,” said Ardnt. “I come back to the hotel, the officer shows up, we are two hours into the interview taking information and my phone dings because I set a boundary on it if the vehicle moves.”

It turns out the truck drove right by the hotel on the highway. Still, there was nothing police say they could do. One week later, RAM Chrysler’s stolen vehicle centre tracked the truck to a train yard in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve called the police in Montreal, the RCMP, the tracking app,” said Ardnt.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Despite the GPS location, authorities still haven’t found the truck. According to police, it is most likely in a container and there aren’t enough resources to start searching every single one.

“Seventy per cent of those cars we are recovering in the port come from Ontario,” said Montreal police chief Fady Dagher earlier this week.

The federal government is investing $15 million specifically to help police forces across the country deal with these types of cases.

Trending Now

“It will help us to finance those police officers who are dedicated to the port when recovering those cars,” said Dagher.

But without immediate action, Robert Arndt is now left in limbo and will most likely never get his truck back.

“I got the sense it wasn’t a priority,” he said.

Global News contacted Montreal police and Canada Border Services Agency about the case but did not receive a response before deadline.

Click to play video: 'Vehicle theft a focus of 2024 Canadian International AutoShow'
Vehicle theft a focus of 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices