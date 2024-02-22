Menu

Crime

More than 100 charges laid after 2 street racing events: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Officers with Peel Region’s Safer Roads Team (SRT) say they have made 31 arrests and laid a combined total of 122 charges after investigating two street racing events.

Last November, between 100 and 150 vehicles gathered on two days across Peel Region to participate in street racing, police said.

In one of the events on American Drive in Mississauga, officers say a Corvette and a BMW collided, leading to the first of many dangerous driving charges to be laid following the races.

After the crash, the remainder of the vehicles participating in the street race moved to Highway 427 North at Finch Avenue West, where they proceeded to block traffic by parking in the lanes, officers said.

The SRT identified numerous people involved in the racing events, which prompted the creation of a designated task force, dubbed Project Speedbump.

The new task force arrested 31 individuals and laid a combined total of more than 100 charges under both the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act.

“Dangerous driving behaviours such as those which took place on November 18 and 19, 2023, will be vigorously investigated, and the appropriate charges will be laid,” road safety inspector Tim Nagtegaal said. “Where authorized, we will seize your car. Peel Regional Police and our law enforcement partners are committed to making our roads safer for everyone.”

