Calgary singers focus on ‘Underground Railroad’ in Black History Month show

Send this page to someone via email

Some talented Calgarians are using a creative way to highlight some important moments in Canada’s history.

They’re encouraging people to learn from the pain of the past, while coming together to build a better future.

Members of the newly-formed Mountaintop Gospel Choir are putting together a show to celebrate Black History Month.

Through stories and songs, they’re focusing on Canada’s role in providing freedom to American slaves in the 1800s via the Underground Railroad.

“The Underground Railroad was a set of houses and helpers that brought people safely from out of slavery into Canada, where there was freedom,” Pastor Sarah Taylor said.

Taylor will be serving as host of the event.

“The show will take you through four distinct stops on the Underground Railroad, one being Edmonton, Alberta,” Taylor said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Underground Railroad: Canada’s role in the anti-slavery movement

Singer Stanesha Deligence will be performing as a guest soloist during the show.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“As a Black individual, it’s important to know how I got here,” Deligence said. “It’s important to know about the people that look like me, where they came from and where it all started and how far we can take it.”

Dave Lewis will be guiding the performers as the musical director for the event.

“To commemorate the pain and the suffering people went through during that whole era of slavery,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of ugly things about the past, but it’s necessary to bring people together and build together and move forward.”

5:11 Freedom Singer

Mountaintop Gospel Choir’s artistic director, Brian Farrell, is also excited about the opportunities for connection the show provides.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important that we relate to what was in order to be what we can be in the future,” Farrell said. “It’s important to embrace all cultures in order to understand more about ourselves and how we connect with other people.”

The performers take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Southeast Hope Assembly Church in southeast Calgary.

“It’s important for children to know and understand the history,” Taylor said, “where we come from, how it connects to us today.”