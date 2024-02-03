Cooking through the generations, Edmonton’s Africa centre celebrates Black History Month with food

Send this page to someone via email

Cooks, young and old, showcased their favourite dishes while highlighting the African diaspora at a special event in Edmonton on Saturday.

The Africa Centre hosted “Cooking With Elders,” bringing seniors and youth together to share and learn about various cooking traditions within African descent community.

A variety of lentil soups from Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, and west Africa along with Caribbean were on the menu.

“The main objective is to celebrate black history through a cooking event that showcases our culture, our heritage through food,” said Yar Anyieth, Youth Resilience Program coordinator with the Africa Centre.

“We thought food is a great way that we can create something that is collaborative, with young and old people from our communities,” Anyieth continued. “They learn more about culture from both perspectives – whether your first, second or third generation immigrants here. Our experiences are different and just being able to connect is so important.”

About 50 people attended the event, which was held at the Claireview Recreation Centre.