2 seniors sought on warrants face fraud charges in Hinton, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a 78-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man in connection with an alleged fraud in Hinton.

Police said they received a complaint from a victim who met a man who claimed to be an ex-RCMP member and who said he could get the victim a “good deal on a repossessed vehicle.”

RCMP said the victim gave the man money and then all communication stopped.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said their investigation revealed two people were involved in the fraud, neither of whom were ever employed by the RCMP.

Alvina Strauss, of Ardrossan, now faces several charges, including fraud under $5,000.

RCMP said Strauss did not show up for her scheduled court date and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Dwain Donald Wog, of Hinton, also faces two fraud charges. RCMP said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police believe they duo have several other victims across the province and are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a similar fraud to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.