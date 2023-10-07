Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision claims lives of two teens west of Hinton, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 5:12 pm
The RCMP logo. Police are investigating a collision that killed two teen boys Friday near Hinton, Alta. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. Police are investigating a collision that killed two teen boys Friday near Hinton, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two 14-year-olds are dead following a collision west of Hinton on Friday evening, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police said they responded to a  single-vehicle collision at Brule Road, west of Range Road 262, at around 6:52 p.m. on Friday. The area is west of Hinton, a town located more than 200 kilometres from Edmonton in Yellowhead County.

According to a Saturday release, a 14-year-old boy was found dead as a result of the crash. Another 14-year-old boy was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and has since died from his injuries.

Trending Now

RCMP officers said they are investigating the collision. Few details were given. Information about the two boys will not be released at this time, they said.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices