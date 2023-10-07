Collision claims lives of two teens west of Hinton, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Two 14-year-olds are dead following a collision west of Hinton on Friday evening, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police said they responded to a single-vehicle collision at Brule Road, west of Range Road 262, at around 6:52 p.m. on Friday. The area is west of Hinton, a town located more than 200 kilometres from Edmonton in Yellowhead County.

According to a Saturday release, a 14-year-old boy was found dead as a result of the crash. Another 14-year-old boy was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and has since died from his injuries.

RCMP officers said they are investigating the collision. Few details were given. Information about the two boys will not be released at this time, they said.