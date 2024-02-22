Menu

Quebec knife attack: Accused not fit to stand trial for now, ordered into treatment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vaudreuil knife attack: Critics say suspect’s violent red flags have been missed'
Vaudreuil knife attack: Critics say suspect’s violent red flags have been missed
RELATED: In Quebec, more is being revealed about a man accused of killing two women on Thursday, including his mother. The 44-year-old suspect has a long history with police, and was in court just days before the murders, accused of another violent crime. As Mike Armstrong reports, critics say red flags appear to have been missed.
A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation has concluded the man charged with killing two women and seriously injuring a third in a stabbing attack west of Montreal is not currently fit to stand trial.

A Quebec court judge on Thursday ordered Fabio Puglisi to spend 30 days in treatment at a psychiatric hospital before another decision is made on his fitness to appear in court.

The 44-year-old Puglisi was charged last week with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of his 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour in a condo tower in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Puglisi was also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault against a 70-year-old woman who was transported to hospital in critical condition Thursday but survived.

Court documents show Puglisi has a long history of mental illness and has twice been found not criminally responsible for offences in 2012 and 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown requested the 30-day treatment period, which was also recommended by the doctor who carried out the court-ordered psychiatric evaluation requested by the defence.

Trending Now

The case returns to court March 25.

Click to play video: 'Quebec man charged with murdering his mother, neighbour in knife attack'
Quebec man charged with murdering his mother, neighbour in knife attack
© 2024 The Canadian Press

