‘Several victims’ after attack inside apartment near Montreal, police say

Quebec provincial police are investigating an attack involving a weapon Thursday in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., just west of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say officers were called to an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street shortly before noon.

Police say there are “several victims”, but could not provide more information about their condition or the number of people injured.

A suspect was arrested by police.

The operation is still in progress, according to the SQ.

More to come.