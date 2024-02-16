Knife attack: Quebec man charged with murdering his mother, neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a knife attack that left two women dead and a third injured west of Montreal.

Fabio Puglisi appeared by teleconference at the Valleyfield courthouse Friday. He appeared alert but also confused, and both his hands were bandaged.

Puglisi was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The charges came one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him at the scene of the stabbings inside a condo tower in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just off the western tip of Montreal. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Thursday.

Police say the victims are the man’s 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour. Quebec’s Crown prosecutors’ office identifies them as Elisabetta Caucci-Puglisi and Manon Blanchard.

Story continues below advertisement

A 70-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries is now considered stable, according to police.

More to come.

— with files from Global’s Mike Armstrong and The Canadian Press