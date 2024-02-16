Menu

Canada

Knife attack: Quebec man charged with murdering his mother, neighbour

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a knife attack that left two women dead and a third injured west of Montreal.

Fabio Puglisi appeared by teleconference at the Valleyfield courthouse Friday. He appeared alert but also confused, and both his hands were bandaged.

Puglisi was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The charges came one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him at the scene of the stabbings inside a condo tower in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just off the western tip of Montreal. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Thursday.

Police say the victims are the man’s 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour. Quebec’s Crown prosecutors’ office identifies them as Elisabetta Caucci-Puglisi and Manon Blanchard.

A 70-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries is now considered stable, according to police.

More to come. 

with files from Global’s Mike Armstrong and The Canadian Press

