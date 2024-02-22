Brendan Maguire dumps N.S. Liberals as MLA, joins Progressive Conservatives

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire is joining Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government after more than 10 years with the Liberals.

“I work hard to deliver for my community, and I see Premier (Tim) Houston as a leader who is doing the same for Nova Scotians,” said Maguire in a news release Thursday.

“Premier Houston and his government have shown a focus on getting things done by building up housing, healthcare, and jobs across Nova Scotia. I want to be part of the team under Premier Houston’s leadership that is delivering for Nova Scotia.”

Maguire, who formerly served under the previous Liberal government as Minister for Municipal Affairs and Deputy Speaker, was first elected in 2013, and was re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

On Thursday, Maguire was also appointed as the province’s new Minister of Community Services, after Trevor Boudreau stepped down from his position due to personal and health reasons.

“Brendan has consistently offered good advice and solutions on the Community Services portfolio. He has the lived experience, helping to make him the right fit for this file,” Houston said in a release. “Brendan is also an incredibly hard worker, who I know will give this everything he has.”

Brian Wong was also appointed as the new Minister of L’Nu Affairs, while retaining his current position as Minister of Advanced Education.

More to come.