Canada

Saskatchewan water reservoir levels being kept higher in anticipation of lower runoff

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
Water levels are being kept higher at Lake Diefenbaker in anticipation of lower mountain runoff this year. View image in full screen
Water levels are being kept higher at Lake Diefenbaker in anticipation of lower mountain runoff this year. File / Global News
Well below normal water runoff is being seen in Saskatchewan as the Water Security Agency released its spring runoff report.

The WSA said this is due to below average snow conditions and generally dry fall conditions.

That being said, it was noted that major water supply reservoirs in southern Saskatchewan are mostly at or above normal levels.

“In Saskatchewan, we are fortunate to have Lake Diefenbaker and I am glad to see other reservoirs in the province are at near normal levels,” said David Marit, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency.

“In anticipation of potential dry summer conditions, a conservative overwinter operating plan focused on retaining water supplies is being implemented for Lake Diefenbaker and other reservoirs across the province.”

Water levels are being kept higher at Lake Diefenbaker and other major reservoirs just in case there is lower mountain runoff.

The agency said that long-range forecasts show near normal precipitation and warmer temperatures between February and April with the southern part of the province seeing the highest temperature increases.

“Our network of reservoirs and canals combined with our allocation system means we can store water and prioritize to ensure communities have reliable drinking water, while producers and industry receive equitable supply that does not negatively impact our environment,” Marit said.

The WSA said it is working with communities to identify their water supply needs and help in the creation of drought preparedness plans.

