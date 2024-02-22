Missing man found with ‘serious injuries’ after flagging down driver in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a missing man from Quebec’s Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region was found hundreds of kilometres away in Montreal.

Montreal police said a 28-year-old man was found after he flagged down a driver early Thursday in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Authorities remained tight-lipped about the ongoing case.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chouinard had “serious injuries,” but Montreal police would not provide more details other than to say he was taken to hospital for treatment. Two media organizations reported he was missing a finger and a toe.

Chouinard was first reported missing earlier this week by police in Saguenay, some 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police took over the investigation into his disappearance, saying at the time there was reason to believe his life was in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police would not comment on Thursday.

— with files from The Canadian Press