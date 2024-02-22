Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing man found with ‘serious injuries’ after flagging down driver in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
Michael Chouinard, 28, went missing earlier this week in Saguenay, Que. View image in full screen
Michael Chouinard, 28, went missing earlier this week in Saguenay, Que. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a missing man from Quebec’s Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region was found hundreds of kilometres away in Montreal.

Montreal police said a 28-year-old man was found after he flagged down a driver early Thursday in the city’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

Authorities remained tight-lipped about the ongoing case.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chouinard had “serious injuries,” but Montreal police would not provide more details other than to say he was taken to hospital for treatment. Two media organizations reported he was missing a finger and a toe.

Chouinard was first reported missing earlier this week by police in Saguenay, some 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

Trending Now

Quebec provincial police took over the investigation into his disappearance, saying at the time there was reason to believe his life was in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police would not comment on Thursday.

with files from The Canadian Press

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices