Cavalry FC loses 3-0 to Orlando City SC in Champions Cup first leg

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Orlando City SC beat the Cavalry FC 3-0 in CONCACAF Champions Champions Cup action at Starlight Stadium on Wednesday.

Facundo Torres had two goals while Duncan McGuire scored the opener, and eventual winner, for the U.S. side.

The opening leg of the first-round game was played on the artificial turf of Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., rather than Cavalry’s home venue of ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows due to the Alberta winter.

Orlando outshot their Canadian counterparts 13-8 and enjoyed more possession in the win.

Cavalry opens the CPL regular season April 13 at Forge with its home opener not until April 28.

The return leg is Feb. 27 at Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium.

View image in full screen Cavalry FC’s Eryk Kobza, left, and Orlando City’s Ivan Angulo vie for the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match, in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cavalry is the last Canadian team standing in CONCACAF’s elite club competition. Forge FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps have already been eliminated by Mexican competition.

Story continues below advertisement

Forge, which edged Cavalry 2-1 after extra time to win the 2023 CPL title in October, was ousted 5-2 on aggregate by Chivas Guadalajara last week while the Whitecaps were beaten 3-0 at Tigres UANL after holding the Mexican side to a 1-1 tie in a first-leg game played at Starlight Stadium because B.C. Place Stadium was booked for another event.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Neil Davidson