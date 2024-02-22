Menu

Crime

Bomb squad called for suspicious package outside Peterborough home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 9:12 am
A bomb squad was required after a suspicious packasge was found on a sidewalk in Peterborough, Ont., on Feb. 21. The Peterborough Police Service say the package was found outside a home in the area of Florence Drive and Chandler Crescent in the city's west end. The Durham Regional Police Bomb Squad was called in and eventually was able to deem the package safe.
There were some tense moments in a west-end neighbourhood in Peterborough, Ont., as police investigated a suspicious package left outside of a home on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough police, on Wednesday afternoon a suspicious package was located on the sidewalk in the area of Florence Drive and Chandler Crescent.

The incident prompted police around 6 p.m. to contact the Durham Regional Police explosive disposal unit (or bomb squad), which arrived two hours later.

The area was closed for several hours and residents were told to remain in their homes while police determined the contents of the package which appeared to be a metal box.

With the use of equipment including a robot, the squad was able to deem the package safe, police said.

“The Peterborough Police Service thanks the neighbourhood for their patience and understanding,” police stated Wednesday night.

Police did not disclose what was in the package.

