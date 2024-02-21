Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nanaimo, B.C. group ringing alarm on fatal overdose numbers, 400% increase in 4 years

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 9:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Report sheds light on Nanaimo’s worsening overdose crisis'
Report sheds light on Nanaimo’s worsening overdose crisis
Amid B.C.'s toxic drug crisis, Nanaimo has been dealing with an alarming escalation of overdoses in the city's downtown core. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Overdose deaths in Nanaimo, B.C. have climbed by more than 400 per cent from 2019 (27 deaths) to 2023 (112 deaths), according to the BC Coroners Service.

The rapid rise in fatal drug overdoses spurred a Nanaimo advocacy group, the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association, to conduct a report on the crisis.

Click to play video: 'Supportive housing announcement gets push back from some Nanaimo residents'
Supportive housing announcement gets push back from some Nanaimo residents

It aims to shed light on its fatal drug emergency as members of their community are dying at a higher rate than much of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see these data as evidence of what the neighbourhoods have already known, so it’s sort of validation of their concerns,” association president Collen Middleton said. “It’s a bloodbath out here.”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

According to the report, Nanaimo’s overdose deaths accounted for four per cent of the total amount of deaths in the province, despite only having two per cent of the total population in B.C.

Nanaimo has twice the rate of toxic drug overdoses compared to anywhere else on Vancouver Island. According to BC Emergency Health Services, Nanaimo had 2,136 calls for overdoses in 2023 which is behind only Vancouver, Kelowna and Surrey.

Click to play video: 'Save Our Streets coalition demands government action on crime'
Save Our Streets coalition demands government action on crime
Trending Now

“They’re tired, they’re fed up,” Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said. “And it is extremely frustrating – because the solutions lie at the provincial and to some extent the federal level.”

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the province is committed to addressing the community’s concerns.

“We appreciate that there are challenges in Nanaimo and we are really committed to working with the community to make progress on them,” she said.

The group is calling for the end of the decriminalization of illicit substances in B.C., which was granted by Health Canada.

The exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act will last from January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2026. Adults in B.C. are not subject to criminal charges for personal possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs.

The Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association is also recommending that provincial and federal governments declare the issue a Public Safety Emergency, to better address unhoused and mental health issues, and to better support local municipal government in providing services.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices