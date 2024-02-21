The Forks Nestaweya River Trail closed for season

The Forks Nestaweya River Trail has now been closed for the season after its latest opening to date and two previous closures.

The trail originally opened on Jan. 25, which was the latest opening day in its history. But the opening was short-lived. It lasted less than a week before mild temperatures caused it to close.

Last Tuesday the trail reopened and closed again due to high water levels on Saturday, making it useable for only three days.

“We know getting out on the river trail is a defining activity for Winnipeggers in the wintertime – the reason we’re able to clear, build, and maintain a trail at all is because of you the community, coming here all year round,” said Sara Stasiuk, president and Chief Executive Officer, The Forks. “The dollars you spend here allow us to build this amazing amenity for people to access for free.”

This closure marks the trail’s shortest season ever, excluding the closure in 2020 for the pandemic.

Even though the river trail’s availability was limited this year by our unseasonably warm winter and changing river water levels, The Winnipeg Foundation is proud to partner with The Forks on this important community amenity,” says Sky Bridges, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation.

“We will just have to wait to see what next year’s conditions will bring to the Nestaweya River Trail.”

The Forks is no longer monitoring or maintaining any portions of the ice and advises the public to stay off the rivers.