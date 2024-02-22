Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Veltman sentencing: justice to deliver ruling for Ontario mass killer

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Veltman guilty of 1st-degree murder in killing of Muslim family'
Veltman guilty of 1st-degree murder in killing of Muslim family
RELATED: An Ontario jury has found Nathaniel Veltman guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for the 2021 London, Ontario truck attack that killed four members of the Afzaals -- a Muslim family. Jeff Semple looks at the reaction from the victims' family, friends and the Muslim community to the ruling, as well as the sentence Veltman potentially faces – Nov 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The case of a man who killed four members of a Muslim family and injured a fifth in London, Ont., will wrap up Thursday with the judge’s sentencing decision.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in November, with jurors returning to a packed courtroom in Windsor, Ont., after less than six hours of deliberation. The crimes come with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but the question of what role, if any, terrorism played in the attack may be addressed on Thursday.

Veltman purposefully drove his truck into the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021. Salman Afzaal, 46; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

Three days of sentencing submissions were set aside with over 70 victim impact statements read into court in January, including one from the little boy who survived the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

In the boy’s statement, he said he was left with a broken leg and collarbone and would eventually have to get a metal plate taken out of his leg and have to re-learn how to walk. He said since the attack, he’s had to leave the family home he lived in since he was three years old. He will never again get to enjoy any of the wonderful food his mother would cook, nor get to enjoy his father’s butter chicken, his sister’s pasta, or his grandmother’s potato wedges.

More on Crime

The final day of sentencing submissions, on Jan. 23, saw Veltman apologize, telling the court “I want to take this opportunity to express my regret for the loss of the Afzaal family.” His words were dismissed by the victims’ family as the “strategic words” of a “killer.”

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Before Veltman spoke, the court heard arguments on whether his attack amounted to terrorism, with the Crown arguing he was a white supremacist with a plan to commit violence while the defence claimed he kept his beliefs to himself.

While the jury found Veltman guilty, Justice Renee Pomerance had instructed that there were two pathways to reach that decision: by way of deaths occurring during the commission of terrorism and/or by way of planned and deliberate deaths. Jurors did not disclose how they reached their decision. It is expected that Justice Pomerance will discuss the terrorism aspect in her sentencing decision on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse before the Jan. 23 hearing began, defence lawyer Peter Ketcheson said Veltman faces a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years on his first-degree murder convictions. The issue of a terrorism designation could become significant if and when Veltman applies for parole, he said.

A decision on the terrorism issue will also be significant for future cases, he said.

With files from The Canadian Press’ Maan Alhmidi. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices