Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed bag in forecast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 3:25 pm
2 min read
It’s going to be an unsettled few days of weather throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The remainder of the workweek will go from a mix of sun and clouds to being mainly sunny.

However, the weekend will feature nothing but clouds and a good chance of rain plus possible flurries as the weekend comes to a close.

Daily temperatures will range from well above zero during the day to around the freezing mark overnight.

Below are the regional forecasts.

SALMON ARM

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High: 7 C. Low: 0 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 7 C. Low: 1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, and cloudy overnight. High: 7 C. Low: 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow overnight. High: 9 C. Low: 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain and a 60 per cent chance of overnight rain showers or flurries. High: 8 C. Low: -3 C.

VERNON

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 6 C. Low: 0 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with clearing skies. High: 8 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Sunny with overnight cloudy periods. High: 8 C. Low: 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 8 C. Low: 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

KELOWNA

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 6 C. Low: 0 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with clearing skies. High: 8 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Sunny with overnight cloudy periods. High: 8 C. Low: 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 8 C. Low: 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

PENTICTON

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High: 9 C. Low: 4 C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 9 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Sunny with overnight cloudy periods. High: 8 C. Low: 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 8 C. Low: 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

OSOYOOS

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High: 9 C. Low: 4 C.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High: 9 C. Low: -1 C.

Friday: Sunny with overnight cloudy periods. High: 8 C. Low: 2 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 8 C. Low: 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers (day) or flurries (overnight). High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

 

