Crime

Calgary man charged with indecent exposure after incidents involving boys at rec centre

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A Calgary man has been charged with indecent exposure after two separate incidents at a local recreation facility. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
A 33-year-old Calgary man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to underage boys at a local recreation centre.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Calgary police said the charges stem from two separate incidents at the Southland Leisure Centre.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2023, it’s alleged a man exposed himself and made comments of a sexual nature to a 13-year-old boy in the men’s changeroom.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The second incident happened on Jan. 28. Police said at about 2:10 p.m., it’s alleged the same man exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy in the shower and in the locker area of the men’s changeroom.

“I commend the victims in these cases for coming forward to report to police what happened to them as indecent exposure incidents often go unreported,” said Insp. Leah Barber of the Calgary Police Service.

“A child should never have to endure the impact of experiencing such an appalling act. All reports of indecent exposure are thoroughly investigated, and we lay charges whenever possible to reinforce that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Joshua Ronald Beckie has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

Beckie is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

