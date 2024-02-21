Justin Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton

See more sharing options

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.

Trudeau is expected to be joined by Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, who represents an Edmonton riding, and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The three are scheduled to visit a housing development beforehand.

Following the announcement, Trudeau is set to take part in a roundtable discussion with members of the LGBTQ2 community.

The prime minister was in Vancouver on Tuesday to make a similar housing announcement.

Trudeau said Ottawa is adding $2 billion in financing to a B.C. program aimed at fast-tracking the construction of middle-income rental housing.