Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Justin Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2024 9:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau ‘optimistic’ BoC will bring down interest rates this year'
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ BoC will bring down interest rates this year
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 20, 2024) After the latest inflation rate reportedly fell to 2.9 per cent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday that he was “optimistic” that the Bank of Canada will start bringing down interest rates this year, but that it is “their decision to make.” Trudeau also said that it was important to continue supporting Canadians through programs while being fiscally responsible, and attacked the Conservatives for focusing on spending cuts.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.

Trudeau is expected to be joined by Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, who represents an Edmonton riding, and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The three are scheduled to visit a housing development beforehand.

Following the announcement, Trudeau is set to take part in a roundtable discussion with members of the LGBTQ2 community.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The prime minister was in Vancouver on Tuesday to make a similar housing announcement.

Trudeau said Ottawa is adding $2 billion in financing to a B.C. program aimed at fast-tracking the construction of middle-income rental housing.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s housing advocate has a roadmap to end homelessness. What is it?'
Canada’s housing advocate has a roadmap to end homelessness. What is it?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices