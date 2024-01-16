Special cabinet committee to brief Edmonton city councillors on housing, homelessness plans

The Alberta government says Edmonton city councillors will be briefed on its housing and homelessness plans on the same day a vote is expected on the mayor’s motion to call a homelessness emergency in the city.

“Today, the Edmonton public safety cabinet committee will be meeting with City of Edmonton council members to brief them on the joint action plan developed in collaboration with the government of Alberta, City of Edmonton, Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton Fire (Rescue Services), Grand Chief of Treaty Six First Nations and AHS (alberta Health Services),” Heather Barlow, the press secretary for Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, told Global News in an email.

Lat week, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced he intended to bring forward a motion to council to call for an emergency to be declared to signal to citizens that council understands the seriousness and scale of the issue of homelessness in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

If the motion is approved, Sohi said Sohi said he will invite Nixon, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser, and Cody Thomas, grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations, to discuss possible solutions at an emergency meeting.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Sohi’s announcement that he intended to bring forward the motion came after eight homeless encampments deemed to be “high-risk” by police and the city were dismantled amid freezing cold temperatures, a move criticized by some homeless advocates who argued many encampment residents do not feel comfortable going to homeless shelters.

The camps were deemed high-risk over concerns about gang activity, drug use, fire risk or other factors. A court hearing on the matter late last month saw a judge rule that a number of conditions need to be met before high-risk camps can be dismantled, including that police and the city are able to ensure there is enough space at shelters to house those being displaced.

At a special council meeting on Monday, Sohi said 300 people have died as a result of homelessness over the past year. A vote on Sohi’s motion never happened Monday and the meeting was adjourned until Tuesday.

On Friday, Nixon said his provincial government has been working for weeks behind the scenes to do more to address Edmonton’s homelessness crisis and suggested Sohi’s desire to declare a citywide homelessness emergency will have “no force and no effect.”

Story continues below advertisement

Judge throws out lawsuit filed over encampment removal policy

A lawsuit that had been filed against the City of Edmonton over its encampment removal policy was thrown out by a judge on Tuesday.

The lawsuit had been filed by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights. Avnish Nanda, one of the lawyers representing the advocacy organization, confirmed to Global News that the lawsuit and a related injunction had been thrown out by the judge.

The CJHR had sought the injunction last month after police identified the eight “high-risk” encampments. On Dec. 18, an emergency injunction was granted by a judge but it allowed the encampment removals to go ahead if police and the city met certain conditions before clearing them, including that there is sufficient space in shelters for those being displaced.

The CJHR lawsuit had sought a declaration from the court that the city’s encampment eviction policy breaches Charter rights. It had filed its statement of claim in August but the matter was brought before a court earlier this month.

–With files from The Canadian Press