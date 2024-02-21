Menu

World

U.K. sanctions heads of Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny died

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 21, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Britain on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six individuals in charge of the Arctic penal colony where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died last week.

Those sanctioned, including the head and five deputy heads of the penal colony, will be banned from the U.K. and have their assets frozen, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

“It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him,” Cameron said in a statement.

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable.”

© 2024 Reuters

