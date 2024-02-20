2-vehicle collision causes double fatality in Huron County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck has left two people dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene east of Lucknow on Amberley Road, also known as Bruce Road 86 in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township, just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they located two “heavily damaged” vehicles and discovered that the driver of the passenger vehicle had sustained a fatal injury.

A passenger in the pickup truck was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the pickup truck suffered a serious injury and was airlifted to a London hospital for further treatment. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for minor injury.

The deceased driver is being identified as a 54-year-old from Huron-Kinloss Township.

The deceased passenger is being identified as a 49-year-old from the Municipality of Brockton.

Amberley Road was closed for several hours on Tuesday but has since been reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.