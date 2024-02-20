Manitoba honours Kinsmen Club’s century of service with proclaimed Recognition Day

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Manitoba is honouring the Kinsmen Club’s century of service by making Feb. 20 “Kinsmen Recognition Day”.

“I am proud to sign this proclamation, which celebrates the enormous contribution that Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg has made to build a better province through a century of fundraising and volunteerism,” said Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard.

The fundraising organization, founded in 1920, held its first meeting in 1924 and is the second-oldest Kinsmen Club in Canada.

“Like they have for a century, the Kinsmen Club continues to provide fellowship while actively promoting community involvement that addresses the needs of the community,” said Simard.

“Their day-to-day operations are emblematic of the kindness and generosity that makes friendly Manitoba one of the most welcoming places in the world.”

Over the years, The Kinsmen Club’s fundraising has helped organizations like the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, Ronald McDonald House, Agape Table and Toba Centre for Children and Youth as well as running the popular Kinsmen jackpot bingo.

“The Winnipeg Kinsmen organization is built on the pillars of community service, fellowship and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those in need,” said Christian Tardi, president of Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg.

“It is our belief that when people come together with a shared goal of giving back, incredible things can happen.”