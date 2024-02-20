Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba honours Kinsmen Club’s century of service with proclaimed Recognition Day

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
Photo of Manitoba Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard. View image in full screen
“I am proud to sign this proclamation, which celebrates the enormous contribution that Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg has made to build a better province through a century of fundraising and volunteerism,” said Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard. Iris Dyck/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Manitoba is honouring the Kinsmen Club’s century of service by making Feb. 20 “Kinsmen Recognition Day”.

“I am proud to sign this proclamation, which celebrates the enormous contribution that Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg has made to build a better province through a century of fundraising and volunteerism,” said Heritage and Tourism Minister Glen Simard.

The fundraising organization, founded in 1920, held its first meeting in 1924 and is the second-oldest Kinsmen Club in Canada.

“Like they have for a century, the Kinsmen Club continues to provide fellowship while actively promoting community involvement that addresses the needs of the community,” said Simard.

Click to play video: 'Mystery of missing ball leaves largest Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo pot ever in question'
Mystery of missing ball leaves largest Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo pot ever in question
Trending Now

“Their day-to-day operations are emblematic of the kindness and generosity that makes friendly Manitoba one of the most welcoming places in the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over the years, The Kinsmen Club’s fundraising has helped organizations like the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, Ronald McDonald House, Agape Table and Toba Centre for Children and Youth as well as running the popular Kinsmen jackpot bingo.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The Winnipeg Kinsmen organization is built on the pillars of community service, fellowship and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those in need,” said Christian Tardi, president of Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg.

“It is our belief that when people come together with a shared goal of giving back, incredible things can happen.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices