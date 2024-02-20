Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parkland refinery holds Tuesday info session for Burnaby residents after January incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 7:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge'
Burnaby firefighters at Parkland Refinery for vapour discharge
WATCH: Firefighters said the refinery had a vapour discharge, which is part of a maintenance operation, and are on scene as a precaution – Jan 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly a month after an incident at Burnaby’s Parkland refinery caused a foul stench to waft across Metro Vancouver, the company that operates it is holding an open house for residents.

The incident happened Jan. 21, as crews were working to restart the facility after a shutdown due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

It prompted Metro Vancouver to issue an air quality bulletin across its northwest and northeast regions, and the deployment of Burnaby firefighters who spent six hours on standby outside the facility.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby refinery problems will boost gas prices'
Burnaby refinery problems will boost gas prices

In the wake of the incident, Parkland faced criticism from some residents and Burnaby’s mayor and council for what they said was a lack of transparency about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Parkland Refinery plant manager Alex Coles said the company has learned from the experience.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are a learning organization, and one of the things we have learned from this process is we can do better about getting out in front of the community, and tonight’s event is really part of the recognition of that,” Coles said, pledging more proactive communication with neighbours.

Tuesday’s community information session is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre.

Coles said experts will be on hand to help explain what the Parkland refinery does, what steps it is taking to restart the facility, what went wrong on Jan. 21, and to answer any questions.

Coles added that the Jan. 21 incident was the result of a “plugged line” during the restart process that ultimately led to the unplanned release of emissions.

Trending Now

“The plume was comprised of steam, byproducts of combustion, as well as particulate,” he said. “At no time during the event were the air quality standards exceeded.”

Click to play video: 'Foul odour could return as Burnaby refinery conducts restart'
Foul odour could return as Burnaby refinery conducts restart

The company is currently conducting an internal investigation into what went wrong, he said, the results of which will be made public.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Burnaby city council passed a motion calling for provincial regulators to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The city is also seeking to recoup about $30,000 from Parkland to cover the cost of police and firefighters’ response on Jan. 21.

At the end of January, Parkland said the facility would be shut down for about four weeks for maintenance. On Tuesday it said that work was continuing as scheduled.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices