Two 16-year-old boys charged in shooting targeting South Surrey home

RCMP say two teens accused of shooting up a South Surrey home earlier this month have now been criminally charged.

Police were called to the home in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 to reports of shots fired.

Earlier this month, Mounties said they had raided a home on 140 Street near 77 Avenue, where they seized three guns and multiple electronic devices.

In a Tuesday media release, Surrey RCMP said prosecutors had approved charges of discharging a firearm and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm against two 16-year-old boys.

Both teens remain in custody pending an upcoming court appearance. Neither can be named because they are minors.

The home targeted in the shooting belongs to a prominent B.C. Sikh activist with ties to murdered Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The federal government has alleged Indian government involvement in that killing.

Following the gunfire, members of the Sikh community held a press conference where they said two shooters had fired more than a dozen bullets, narrowly missing a six-year-old boy.

In their media release, RCMP said despite speculation circulating that the attack was connected to foreign interference, police had no evidence to suggest such a connection.