Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two 16-year-old boys charged in shooting targeting South Surrey home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting'
B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting
WATCH: RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a home in South Surrey. And members of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara claim the target was a close associate of the slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Troy Charles reports. – Feb 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say two teens accused of shooting up a South Surrey home earlier this month have now been criminally charged.

Police were called to the home in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 to reports of shots fired.

Earlier this month, Mounties said they had raided a home on 140 Street near 77 Avenue, where they seized three guns and multiple electronic devices.

Click to play video: 'Gurdwara members comment on South Surrey shooting'
Gurdwara members comment on South Surrey shooting

In a Tuesday media release, Surrey RCMP said prosecutors had approved charges of discharging a firearm and possessing a loaded prohibited firearm against two 16-year-old boys.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teens remain in custody pending an upcoming court appearance. Neither can be named because they are minors.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The home targeted in the shooting belongs to a prominent B.C. Sikh activist with ties to murdered Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The federal government has alleged Indian government involvement in that killing.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Community on edge after shooting at home of Sikh activist'
Community on edge after shooting at home of Sikh activist

Following the gunfire, members of the Sikh community held a press conference where they said two shooters had fired more than a dozen bullets, narrowly missing a six-year-old boy.

In their media release, RCMP said despite speculation circulating that the attack was connected to foreign interference, police had no evidence to suggest such a connection.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices