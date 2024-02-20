Fatal Guelph house fire deliberately set but no suspects being pursued: Police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A house fire in Guelph has claimed the life of a man.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Kortright Road East and Gordon Street around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was coming from the garage attached to the home. It was quickly extinguished by Guelph firefighters.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There was a search inside the home where a man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service believe the fire was deliberately set but say they are not looking for suspects.

There has been no damage estimate released.