Self-represented defence case resumes in Saskatoon murder trial

A Saskatchewan man accused of killing his wife spearheaded his own defence Tuesday morning during his trial to prove his innocence.

Greg Fertuck has been on trial at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench for the last two and half years, accused of murder in the disappearance of his ex-wife Sheree Fertuck near Kenaston in 2015.

Fertuck was arrested by police after a lengthy undercover operation in which Fertuck confessed to the crime, acting out the killing.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Fertuck’s health, and multiple voir dires caused significant delays in the trial, but Fertuck is finally directing his own defence after having his lawyers withdrawn — another step closer to closing arguments in the years-long case.

Fertuck asked questions about his numerous requests for bail and about Sheree’s contract at the gravel pit she worked at prior to her disappearance.

According to a prior court hearing, Fertuck wanted to recall a gun expert to the stand to talk about an alleged murder weapon, but the expert would have cost $20,000 to bring back to court — a price tag Fertuck said he couldn’t afford.

Instead, Fertuck brought Sheree’s brother Darren Sorotski and Fertuck’s former lawyer Morris Bodnar to the stand but they said they had a hard time understanding some of Fertuck’s questions. He would often insert his own opinions and statements in his examination, earning several objections from the Crown and reprimands from presiding judge Justice Richard Danyliuk.

“We’re not in a playground. We’re not in a bar. This is a very serious matter. I think stick to the facts,” Danyliuk told Fertuck.

Throughout the trial, Fertuck has said the stories he told the undercover cops of Sheree’s killing was a lie.

“Obviously I lied because poor Sheree has never been found,” Fertuck said on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to continue into next week. On Wednesday morning, Fertuck is scheduled to give the judge his decision on whether he will testify before taking time to prepare his closing arguments.

Fertuck told the court he doesn’t plan to testify, but Danyliuk gave Fertuck the day to be sure of his decision before putting it on the record.