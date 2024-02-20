Menu

Crime

Daytime stabbing in Brampton leaves man critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Main Street South and Queen Street at 1:27 p.m.

A man had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police didn’t have an update on the victim’s injuries, but paramedics told Global News they took a male to hospital in critical condition.

There is a large police presence in the area.

No suspect information is available.

