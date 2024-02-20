Daytime stabbing in Brampton leaves man critically injured

See more sharing options

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Main Street South and Queen Street at 1:27 p.m.

A man had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police didn’t have an update on the victim’s injuries, but paramedics told Global News they took a male to hospital in critical condition.

There is a large police presence in the area.

No suspect information is available.

STABBING:

– Main St S/Queen St #Brampton

– 1 adult male victim has been stabbed and transported to a trauma centre

– Unknown status of injuries

– No suspect info

– Large police presence- please avoid the area

– More information as we receive it

– C/R 1:27 pm

– PR240059945 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 20, 2024