Daytime stabbing in Brampton leaves man critically injured

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Main Street South and Queen Street at 1:27 p.m.
A man had been stabbed and was taken to a trauma centre.
Police didn’t have an update on the victim’s injuries, but paramedics told Global News they took a male to hospital in critical condition.
There is a large police presence in the area.
No suspect information is available.
