Man struck by vehicle in road rage hit-and-run in Markham, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man was hit by a vehicle in a road rage incident in Markham on Saturday and officers are now searching for a suspect, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded at 3:40 p.m. to Birchmount Road and Highgate Drive, which is just north of Steeles Avenue East, for a collision.

A 39-year-old Markham man had been hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene, police said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The investigation has revealed that two drivers had been involved in an altercation,” police said.

“When one of the drivers exited their vehicle, the other vehicle drove towards him, mounting the sidewalk and struck him before fleeing the area.”

The man who was hit was treated for injuries at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’ve obtained images of the suspect vehicle from video surveillance. Investigators released an image of the vehicle Tuesday, described as a black Lexus four-door sedan.

Police said the suspect is a male who’s bald and has a goatee.

Anyone who saw the car in the area at the time and hasn’t yet spoken with police or who can identify the driver was asked to come forward.