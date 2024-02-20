Teenage tourist from France dies after dog sled collides with tree in Quebec

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenage tourist from France died after a dog-sledding accident Monday in Quebec’s Lanaudière region, provincial police said.

Police and paramedics were called shortly before noon to the scene on des Aulnaies Street in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, located about 165 kilometres north of Montreal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Sûreté du Québec said the 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when the driver lost control of the dog sled and struck a tree.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the sled was not injured.

Police launched an investigation, but on Tuesday said it appeared there was nothing criminal or negligent about the incident.

Quebec’s coroner office will take charge of the investigation, police added.