Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Teenage tourist from France dies after dog sled collides with tree in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Feb. 19'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Feb. 19
The Feb. 19, 2024 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.
A teenage tourist from France died after a dog-sledding accident Monday in Quebec’s Lanaudière region, provincial police said.

Police and paramedics were called shortly before noon to the scene on des Aulnaies Street in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, located about 165 kilometres north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec said the 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when the driver lost control of the dog sled and struck a tree.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the sled was not injured.

Police launched an investigation, but on Tuesday said it appeared there was nothing criminal or negligent about the incident.

Quebec’s coroner office will take charge of the investigation, police added.

