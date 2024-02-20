Menu

National

Canada

Air Canada plane leaving Halifax receives mid-flight threat, lands safely in U.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 10:35 am
1 min read
An Air Canada plane that left Halifax landed safely in Newark, New Jersey, after receiving a threat Monday. View image in full screen
An Air Canada plane that left Halifax landed safely in Newark, New Jersey, after receiving a threat Monday. Submitted
American officials are investigating after a threat was made against an Air Canada flight from Halifax to Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

In a statement, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Newark Airport Police received a report around 12 p.m. Monday about a “threat made towards Air Canada flight 8657.”

It said the plane landed at the Newark Liberty International Airport without incident, and all passengers were deplaned safely with no reported injuries.

It said the Port Authority Police Department and its canine unit fully cleared the aircraft and normal operations resumed.

The port authority declined to comment further. “There is no additional information at this time. The incident is under investigation,” it said.

Officials searched and cleared the aircraft, and passengers were safely deplaned. View image in full screen
Officials searched and cleared the aircraft, and passengers were safely deplaned. Submitted

Photos submitted by a passenger aboard the aircraft show multiple emergency vehicles on the runway and passengers waiting to be taken to the airport by bus.

According to flight records, Air Canada flight 8657 left Halifax on time at 10:59 a.m. Monday, and landed in Newark an hour and a half late at 1:40 p.m.

Air Canada could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was aware of the incident.

“From the information provided to the TSB it does not meet the definition of a reportable incident in accordance with the Transportation Safety Board Regulations,” it said. “This is a security issue that would be investigated by police.”

A spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport said the airport did not receive any threats about the flight and it has not been contacted by any Newark police authorities regarding this matter.

