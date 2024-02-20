Inflation slowed sharply to 2.9% in January as gas prices fell

Send this page to someone via email

The annual rate of inflation in Canada eased half a percentage point in January thanks largely to lower gas prices, Statistics Canada says.

The overall inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in January, the agency said Tuesday. That’s down from 3.4 per cent in December, when it accelerated slightly from the previous month.

Price growth at the grocery store also cooled significantly, up 3.4 per cent in January compared to 4.7 per cent in months previous.

The Bank of Canada is looking for signs inflation will continue to ease all the way to its two per cent target as it gauges when it might begin discussing cuts to its benchmark interest rate.