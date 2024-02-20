Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Vancouver for housing announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver on Tuesday, set to make a housing-related announcement alongside Premier David Eby and Mayor Ken Sim.

Trudeau’s public itinerary says he’ll make the announcement Tuesday morning, and then head to a local high school to meet with students before an event at a community centre with seniors in the afternoon.

Eby said last week at a housing-related news conference that he recently spoke with Trudeau about B.C.’s housing initiatives and there appeared to be federal interest in what the province was planning.

Trudeau’s announcement Tuesday comes as provincial policymakers return to the B.C. Legislature for the throne speech to kickoff the spring legislative session.

The premier says the upcoming session will see his government table 20 pieces of new legislation and a budget focusing on helping families facing the high cost of living.

The provincial government passed legislation last fall to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas, and housing is expected to be a major focus again this spring.

